Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

