Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,741 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,937 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,664 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

LUV opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.