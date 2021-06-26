Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Belden worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of BDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

