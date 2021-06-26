Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.62. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

