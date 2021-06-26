Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 16,279 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after buying an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

