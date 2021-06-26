Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,647 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 528,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 54.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 165,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 41.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $12,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

BCOR opened at $17.79 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.