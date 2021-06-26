Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Head to Head Survey

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Micron Technology and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 0 6 27 1 2.85 Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Micron Technology currently has a consensus target price of $107.42, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 62.78%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 13.60% 9.81% 7.23% Kopin -11.30% -8.76% -5.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.29 $2.69 billion $2.55 32.17 Kopin $40.13 million 18.34 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -161.20

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Kopin on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

