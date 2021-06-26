Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Head-To-Head Review

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A Till Capital $160,000.00 145.94 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Till Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Metromile and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metromile currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.90%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Till Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A N/A N/A Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00%

Summary

Metromile beats Till Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. The company also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and provides property and casualty insurance services. In addition, it engages in insurance consulting, investment management, management services, and mineral exploration activities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

