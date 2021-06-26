Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-3.750 EPS.

Shares of MEI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

