Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.0361 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $394,785.66 and $66,688.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00260329 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.30 or 0.00796906 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

