Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

