Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $722,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $204.82 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.26 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.83.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.