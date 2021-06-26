Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 8,820 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.