Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.29 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.55. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 14.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.12.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

