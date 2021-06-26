Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys New Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

CGNX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

