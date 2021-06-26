Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,543,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

