Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

AVGO stock traded down $7.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.20. 1,909,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.15 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.