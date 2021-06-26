Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.95 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,597.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 88.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.01 on Friday, reaching $527.07. 5,299,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,228. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

