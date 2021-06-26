Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Equinix by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $783.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $749.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

