Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $46.38. 48,626,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,390,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

