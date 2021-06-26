Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,640 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $216.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,610,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,745. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.45 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

