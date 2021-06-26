Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $332,111.23 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $332,111.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,753,987.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

Medpace stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

