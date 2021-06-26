Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $332,111.23 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $332,111.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,753,987.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.
Medpace stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
