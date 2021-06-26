Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 103,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 658,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,641.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,725 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 1.97% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

