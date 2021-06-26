Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05.

On Thursday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,583.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 72.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.