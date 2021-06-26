Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.
Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.14.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
Featured Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.