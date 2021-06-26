Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

