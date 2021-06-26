Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $95,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Maximus by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

