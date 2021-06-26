Maxcoin (MAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $68.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $308,334.22 and $68.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,333.79 or 0.99937963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00351419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00386109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00692165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.