Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,376,000 after buying an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 82,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

