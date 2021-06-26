Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after buying an additional 292,304 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

