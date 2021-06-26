Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $161.99 on Friday. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.02. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

