Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $111,920.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $229,959.23 and approximately $111,920.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.28 or 0.05658017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00125697 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.