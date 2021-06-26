Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,549 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INCY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

