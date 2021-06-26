Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 281.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,308 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Avantor worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 38,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,713,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 220,433 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.