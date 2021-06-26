Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $5.60 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

