Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $9.70 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after buying an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $162.00 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

