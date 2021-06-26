Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $7.73 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $281,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $372.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

