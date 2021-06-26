Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $16.88 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Shares of ABNB opened at $149.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

