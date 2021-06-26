Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,659 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

