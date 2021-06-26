Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OPBK opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

