Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,298,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

