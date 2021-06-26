Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

