Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 6,308 CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CAI stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $963.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.