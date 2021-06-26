Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 53,484 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

