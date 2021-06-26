Martin Carolan Purchases 200,000 Shares of Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Stock

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) insider Martin Carolan acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Global Energy Ventures Company Profile

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. develops, builds, owns, and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) projects in the United States. It develops commercialization solutions for CNG in stranded gas fields. The company offers marine CNG transportation services through its 200MMscf CNG Optimum ship. It also invests in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources.

