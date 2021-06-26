Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 681.50 ($8.90). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 678.50 ($8.86), with a volume of 291,668 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 718.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 565.42.

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,468 shares of company stock worth $1,019,379.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

