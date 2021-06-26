Marlowe’s (MRL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on the stock.

MRL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

Shares of LON:MRL opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 52-week low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 899.94 ($11.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £691.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,983.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 792.57.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.