Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. 151,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,615,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

