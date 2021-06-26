Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $58,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

