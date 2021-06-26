Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.28. 15,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,848,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

