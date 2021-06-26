MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.75.
Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$26.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 489.44. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.24 and a one year high of C$31.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
