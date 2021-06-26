MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$26.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 489.44. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.24 and a one year high of C$31.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

